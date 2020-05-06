Sheriff: Men burglarize jewelry store during overnight protests

The search is on for the men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a store on May 31.

TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for the men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a store on May 31.

The burglary happened at International Diamond Center at 10330 N. Dale Mabry Highway, in Tampa, around 2:30 a.m., during protests.

Surveillance video shows three men breaking the window and entering the store.

One of the men was wearing a gold and black shirt. He was using a white shirt as a face covering. He also has tattoos of stars on his left arm/bicep area.

Another man was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The third man was wearing a blue, orange and yellow hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

All three burglars are approximately 18-24 years in age.

They were driving in a red, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

"This is another incident of people taking advantage of the circumstances during the ongoing protests, but this type of behavior is never okay," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thankfully, this burglary was caught on camera. If you know who these three suspects are or where to find them, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-0356.

What other people are reading right now: