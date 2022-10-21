Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday

Mayor Jane Castor and other city leaders signed the official proclamation on Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday.

The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

"Juneteenth is the day we celebrate the end of slavery in America and pause to remember the struggle for freedom never ends," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a commemoration ceremony.

"By deeming this an official City of Tampa holiday, our employees can take the day to reflect and celebrate Juneteenth with their families and friends. Now, this profoundly important day will forever be respected, revered, and remembered."

For the past three years, the City of Tampa, Mayor Castor, and the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition have hosted an annual Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony and festival for both the public and city employees. The event includes elected officials, religious leaders, community organizations, local vendors, artists, and musicians.