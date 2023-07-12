Tampa's 'Little Skimmer' celebrates 1 year on water, 20 tons of debris collected

The boat also received an Urban Excellence Award last February in the Public Sector Project category.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's "Little Skimmer" trash boat is celebrating one whole year on the water this week.

The boat operates eight hours a day, four days per week picking up floating trash along the Hillsborough River, Davis Islands and the Bay.

It gathers the debris from the water and places it onto a conveyor belt. It's then pulled into a storage bin, and it can be thrown away properly later.

After the Little Skimmer launched last year as part of the "Keep It Clean, Tampa" initiative, there has been a lot going on, including:

Been on the water for a total of 841 hours

Collected 40,216 pounds of trash

Generated 9,645 KWh of electricity from the trash collected

Along with those accomplishments, the boat also received an Urban Excellence Award last February in the Public Sector Project category.

In its first week of operation, the trash boat collected 840 pounds of garbage by using a conveyor system to collect trash from the water, the city said in a previous news release. That includes just about any sort of metal and plastic imaginable, from bottles and caps to Cheetos bags and Slurpee cups.

Ocean Conservancy says trash in the water is a pollutant, which can be consumed by animals — or entangle them — and potentially pose a contamination risk to species that eat them.

The top contributor to marine debris is reportedly single-use, or disposable plastic products, including container caps and lids, beverage bottles, plastic bags, food wrappers, cups, plates, cutlery and drinking straws.

Happy 1st Birthday, Litter Skimmer! They grow up so fast.🥹



In just 1 year, our favorite, trash-grabbing vessel has:

⏲️841 hrs on the water

🗑️collected 40,126 lbs of trash

⚡️generated 9,645 KWh of electricity from collected trash

🏆won a @Tampasdowntown Urban Excellence Award pic.twitter.com/jXK4ZJaRWU — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) July 12, 2023