Speed tables the latest safety feature to be added on busy South Tampa intersection

It's among the features neighbors fought for after witnessing crash after crash, including one that killed two teens in 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors living around Lois Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard in South Tampa are closely watching a new construction project.

Starting Monday, crews are expected to install speed tables on the intersection. The work is expected to take at least two days.

It's among several safety features Virginia Park Neighborhood Association members fought even more for after a fatal crash involving two teenagers back in December 2021.

Neighbors said they watched crash after crash along with close calls for years but the deaths of 17-year-old Ben Francis and 15-year-old Taylor Koulouris shed more light on their safety concerns.

The tragedy spurred neighbors like Carroll Ann Bennett into action. She serves as treasurer of the neighborhood association.

She still remembers the day the teenagers lost their lives well and hopes the upcoming safety feature will help prevent another death.

"It was so loud. I heard it and I knew it was bad," she said. "My biggest fear is that before we can do something, there'll be another tragedy."

Neighbors fought for features like a traffic light, but studies said no traffic light was necessary.

However, neighbors did manage to have the county install flashing beacons, reduce the speed limit down to 30 miles per hour and are now closely watching the speed tables be installed.

Bennett said on top of the features, she hopes drivers just become more careful and mindful when on the road.