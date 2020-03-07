Dozens more face rioting charges after Tampa's night of civil unrest

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office announced dozens more looting and rioting charges against people after a night of civil unrest in Tampa May 31.
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said a total of 57 people are facing felony charges. The defendants' felony charges include 52 counts of burglary, 13 counts of grand theft, and four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.
Evidence from another 45 felony cases is still being reviewed, so more charges are expected, according to Warren.
"Officers did their part to stop these crimes as they happened and identify the suspects—now it's time for us to do our part: prosecuting these defendants, holding them accountable for their actions, and preventing them from doing more harm to our community," Warren said."These 57 people should not be confused with the large number of peaceful protestors in our community. The defendants we've charged took advantage of the pain in our community and tried to turn it into a quick buck or set out to cause chaos. None of us will stand for that."
While the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute peaceful protesters speaking out in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, these 57 individuals are accused of felony crimes that, if convicted, carry maximum prison terms ranging from five years to life.
