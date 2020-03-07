Dozens more face rioting charges after Tampa's night of civil unrest

"Officers did their part to stop these crimes as they happened and identify the suspects—now it's time for us to do our part: prosecuting these defendants, holding them accountable for their actions, and preventing them from doing more harm to our community," Warren said."These 57 people should not be confused with the large number of peaceful protestors in our community. The defendants we've charged took advantage of the pain in our community and tried to turn it into a quick buck or set out to cause chaos. None of us will stand for that."