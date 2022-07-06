Tampa neighbors call for loud drivers to 'quiet down' in noise ordinance discussions

After months of ordinance passing, repealing, and amending, the city held the last in a series of community meetings to get feedback on how to fix the sound issues.

TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in Tampa say things have gotten too noisy.

"This is not a new problem," one woman said at the meeting.

After months of ordinance passing, repealing, and amending, the city held the last in a series of community meetings to get feedback on how to fix the sound issues without hurting businesses in the area.

One business rep at the meeting said they double-check to make sure the rules are followed, but they're still getting reported

“We go 100 feet away,” he said. “We check to see if it's plainly audible, and we go make adjustments here and there, and there are still complaints and we really don't want to be affecting the community in that way."

But party establishments weren't the only targets, speakers also complained about other neighbors blasting music and loud drivers.

"They just love to fly down there, and rattle my windows with their music as they drive through," another neighbor said.

Neighbors passed around solutions that included more citations for drivers and designating a task force for sound violations.

City staff will take the feedback from the community meetings, and present findings and solutions to city council in October.