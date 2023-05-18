Man wanted for robbery of Tampa USPS letter carrier

The robbery happened Monday afternoon at the Whittier Shopping Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of robbing a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

The theft happened just after noon Monday at the Whittier Shopping Center at 5101 E. Busch Boulevard in Tampa, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Investigators say the man robbed the USPS worker and drove off in a white U-Haul cargo van with an Arizona plate that starts with the letters "AL."

It's believed the man is 25-35 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has short black hair and a beard, and was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts and camouflage Crocs with black socks, according to the USPIS.