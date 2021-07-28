Tampa man gets 5 years in prison for setting Champs Sports on fire during 2020 riot

Lee Hester Jr. pled guilty to a federal arson charge back in March.

The man accused of almost burning down a Champs Sports store in Tampa during a riot last May will spend the next five years behind bars.

Lee Hester Jr., 20, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed. He pled guilty to a federal arson charge back in March.

The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department first began searching for the man responsible for the damage in June 2020. At the time, they said the damage was caused by what appeared to be a burning shirt thrown through a broken window at the store on Fowler Avenue.

Prosecutors say the fire caused roughly $1.25 million in damage to the Champs Sports store and other businesses in the plaza located at 2301 East Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

Authorities say the fire on May 30 was part of the destruction that followed what had been peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Fifty-seven people were charged for rioting, looting, and other crimes in the months following the riot.