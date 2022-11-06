Man found dead in Tampa, police now looking for leads

Police say the man was in his late 30s and had an "apparent" gunshot wound.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man in his late 30s was found dead with an "apparent" gunshot wound early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The agency says officers were dispatched around 1:57 a.m. to the underpass W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Dale Mabry Hwy for the report of an unresponsive male.

Detectives are now searching for leads for this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa Police by calling 813.231.6130, downloading the TampaPD app, or texting to TIP411.