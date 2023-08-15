Elderly man rescued from marsh by Hillsborough County deputies

"Our commitment to protecting every life knows no bounds, and this teamwork exemplifies that," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — An elderly man was rescued overnight Tuesday from a marshy area in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said in a release.

The search for the man began just after 3 a.m. when deputies call from Angels Senior Living reporting one of their seniors had left the facility and hadn't come back yet.

The 80-year-old man has dementia, the senior living facility reportedly told deputies.

Within minutes, deputies arrived at the scene and met with staff while the aviation unit made its way to the area. Hotspot-detecting technology on the aircraft was able to locate the man lying down in a marshy area, the sheriff's office said.

Video released by the sheriff's office shows an aerial view of the area as the aviation unit scoured the area. Once they picked up on the man's heat signature, the pilot was able to guide deputies on the ground to the man's exact location.

Just before 3:30 a.m., deputies say they were able to find the man and make sure he was safe. He did not appear to be injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff's office shows the moments the two deputies located the man. The deputies are seen talking with the man, asking if he was hurt before helping him up from the marshy area.