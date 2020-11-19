Community rallies behind family of man who died cleaning up after Eta

A Tampa neighborhood is supporting loved ones after the death of a husband and father of three.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa neighborhood is rallying around a local family after a tragic loss.

Pete Theobald died last week while cleaning up damage to the family dock following Tropical Storm Eta.

According to his family, he died after suffering a heart attack and falling into the water. He leaves behind a wife and three grown kids.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the family’s Bay Crest Park neighbors and members of Wesley Methodist Church will be cleaning up the dock damage as a group.

A small local construction company has stepped up to repair the dock in Pete’s honor. The cost is around $20,000, and the company is asking for community support for materials.

If you’re interested in helping the family financially, you can go to their donation website.

What other people are reading right now: