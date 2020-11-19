Community rallies behind family of man who died cleaning up after Eta

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa neighborhood is rallying around a local family after a tragic loss.
Pete Theobald died last week while cleaning up damage to the family dock following Tropical Storm Eta.
According to his family, he died after suffering a heart attack and falling into the water. He leaves behind a wife and three grown kids.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, the family’s Bay Crest Park neighbors and members of Wesley Methodist Church will be cleaning up the dock damage as a group.
A small local construction company has stepped up to repair the dock in Pete’s honor. The cost is around $20,000, and the company is asking for community support for materials.
If you’re interested in helping the family financially, you can go to their donation website.
