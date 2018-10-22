TAMPA, Fla.—A Tampa man is facing several charges after the deaths of a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy on Sunday night.

Tyrone Johnson, 42, is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on charges of first and second-degree murder, firing aggravated child abuse, and shooting into or within a building, documents showed.

The charges came after a domestic dispute at the Mariner’s Cove apartment complex left two people, including a child dead, according to deputies.

Previous: Woman, 10-year-old boy found dead at Tampa apartment complex

Law enforcement said they believed Johnson was living in the apartment with the woman and the boy.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the apartment unit had two previous domestic-related calls in the past year; the man arrested is believed to not be a person involved in those previous situations.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP