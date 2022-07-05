TPD: Man found dead in parked car surrounded by flies

Police say the man had a possible gunshot wound to his neck.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found dead in a parked car surrounded by flies at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The car was parked in the area of North Elmore Avenue and East Adalee Street. Initially, police said there didn't appear to be any kind of foul play involved when the man was first found dead.

Law enforcement says the medical examiner's office took the body and later told authorities the man had a possible gunshot wound to his neck.

The investigation is reportedly being treated as a possible homicide and police are working to identify the man and have not been in contact with any relatives.