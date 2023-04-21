Woman hurt during Tampa apartment robbery; Police search for suspect

The robbery took place inside the Belara Lakes apartment complex, Tampa police said in a news release.

TAMPA, Florida — Do you recognize this man seen in the screenshot above? He is wanted in a robbery investigation.

Tampa police detectives say the person is a suspect in a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Belara Lakes apartment complex on Cool Springs Road.

He is described as a bald man, 30 to 49 years old, around 5 foot, 7 inches with a thin build and a beard goatee. According to investigators, the man threw a woman to the ground before punching her and stealing her backpack. He was next seen running toward Haven Waters Edge apartment complex right next door.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including lacerations and bruising on her face.

Detectives have been gathering evidence since the robbery occurred, including gathering surveillance video that captured the alleged robber on camera.