TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Mayor Bob Buckhorn will deliver his annual State of the City Friday morning from the newly-renovated Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park along the Hillsborough River in Tampa.

He’s expected to discuss challenges the city has faced over the last year, and opportunities for the future.

“We’ve been through some challenges from Hurricane Irma to the serial killer,” he said. “But what I think happened as a result of that, once again, is that we realized how resilient we were, and how strong we were and how important it was that we remain together, which is exactly what we did.”

10News will live stream the address at 9:30 a.m.

