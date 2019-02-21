TAMPA, Fla. — Someone has apparently hacked Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn's Twitter account.

Buckhorn's verified Twitter account was blasted early Thursday morning with racist, anti-semitic, homophobic and pornographic content.

Some of the tweets make threats to Tampa International Airport, the Tampa VA Office and city of Tampa staff.

Tampa International Airport spokesperson Danny Valentine said the airport is aware of the threat made on Buckhorn's Twitter page.

Valentine said Tampa International Airport Police Chief Charlie Vazquez told him the threat is not credible.

10News has also reached out to Buckhorn, Tampa police and Twitter to make them aware of the situation.

