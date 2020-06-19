Tampa mayor to make announcement on policing

The announcement comes after weeks of protests in the city amid nationwide calls for change and demonstrations against police brutality.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is expected to make an announcement about the next steps for policing in the city.

The announcement is set to happen during an 11:30 a.m. Facebook Live on the city's page.

Castor's news conference comes after weeks of protests in the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd's death on Memorial Day sparked nationwide and even global demonstrations against police brutality and institutional racism.