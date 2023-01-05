Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sworn into office along with other members of city council

This ceremony follows after recent municipal elections – which wrapped up last Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a big day on Monday as Tampa city leaders were sworn into office during a ceremony.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was sworn into office Monday morning along with other city council members.

Seats were filled in districts 1, 2, 3 and 6. Castor will enter her second term as mayor after running unopposed.

"I feel like we really are on a good trajectory in the areas that we've been focusing on during the first administration – transportation, housing, workforce, sustainability and resiliency," Castor said. "And so now we can focus on that quality of life. The things that really define a community..."

The newly sworn-in members will each serve four-year terms.

Castor also announced a new early childcare initiative starting in the Grant Park and Orient Park neighborhoods and called for action to improve roads, sidewalks and overall transportation.