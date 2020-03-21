TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told 10News late Friday a mandatory “stay-at-home” order is likely for all of Hillsborough County by early next week.

She said people would still be allowed to go to the grocery store or even go out for solitary exercise or to get fresh air. What wouldn't be allowed would be non-essential trips away from home.

Castor isn't one of the only leaders in Florida to consider a "stay at home order."

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a statement on Friday asking Governor DeSantis to consider implementing a statewide “stay-at-home” order.

As of Friday evening, three states have already done so: California, New York and Illinois.

In Fried’s statement, she said she recognizes the difficult decisions that Governor DeSantis has had to make during the COVID-19 outbreak.

