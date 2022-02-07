Tampa mayor to make 'major announcement' at Tampa police headquarters

Mayor Castor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is scheduled to make a "major announcement" Tuesday morning at the city's police headquarters.

According to the city, Castor will be speaking at 11 a.m. on the second floor of Tampa Police Department Headquarters.

The announcement will be live-streamed on the polices department's Facebook page as well as Castor's Facebook page.

Many will be watching to see if the mayor will finally announce the city's next police chief. Former Chief Brian Dugan retired in September 2021 after 30 years on the force.