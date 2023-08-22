Tampa officials to host meeting on Wednesday taking inside look at proposed 2024 budget

City leaders from various departments will be available throughout the session to speak with people about different issues impacting the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will let residents get an inside look at how leaders plan to address the needs of the community in the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget with an interactive session scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The meeting will be called "Budget in Action" and city leaders from various departments will be available throughout the session to speak with people about different issues impacting the community, such as housing, public safety, street repairs and parks, the city said in a news release. City officials will also explain how the proposed millage increase will impact those topics.

"One of many areas of focus within the proposed budget, transportation, would lead to 100 road projects being completed over the next five years, compared to just 30 road repairs in that same time frame without a millage increase," the news release reads. "With more than 400 city claims pending due to pothole-ridden roadways damaging vehicles, the road improvement projects funded within the 2024 budget would cost the average homeowner an additional rate of less than $20 per month, 10-times less than an auto alignment caused by potholes."

Transportation officials with the city will also be at the session to show people the high-priority areas that will have the greatest impact from increased funding, the city says. There will also be visual presentations, equipment demonstrations and opportunities for people to learn how to access the budget online and speak with officials about available homestead exemption.

Residents who attend will have the chance to pick up free trees to help promote Tampa's tree canopy, which is one of the priorities outlined in the 2024 proposal.

"The overall goal of Budget in Action is to create an interactive educational experience that provides community members with the tools they need to better understand the Tampa Thrives Fiscal Year 2024 Budget and what it means for them and their neighborhoods," the city says.

The session will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Police Athletic League located at 1924 W. Diana St. It will be open for all community members and people can register by clicking here.