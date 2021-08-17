Tampa police: Man blames anger, being high for shooting at downtown apartments

Austin Samario, 22, had recently been served with an eviction notice.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man who fired gunshots at a Tampa apartment building Monday evening told police he did so because he was mad and high at the time, authorities said.

Metro 510 apartment management had served 22-year-old Austin Samario a 30-day eviction notice on July 21 for nonpayment, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Samario reportedly told investigators he was targeting the apartment units of people who were giving him problems.

An off-duty Tampa Police Department officer was in the area just before 6:45 p.m. Monday and, upon hearing gunshots, went into the apartment's common courtyard area, the news release states. Police say the officer caught Samario walking on the 5th floor with a semi-automatic rifle in one hand and a pistol in the other.

The officer opened fire on Samario but did not hit him, police said.

Additional Tampa officers arrived and began clearing the apartment building unit-by-unit. They received word that Samario was in unit No. 607 and forced their way inside, according to the department.

Police say Samario was found with a BB gun, additional magazines and ammunition. He had given up without incident, police said, adding he later admitted to the shooting because he was upset and high.

The semi-automatic rifle was found in the stairwell between the 5th and 6th floors, while several shell casings and bullet holes were found in the walls, doors and windows on the 3rd, 5th and 6th floors.

"Due to the officer's quick action, multiple lives were saved," Tampa police said, referring to the off-duty officer.