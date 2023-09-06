Tampa city council votes against mayor's proposed millage increase

After a meeting that lasted more than six hours, Tampa City council members voted the millage rate shouldn't be raised right now.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a meeting with multiple debates that lasted multiple hours. Tampa city council members couldn't come to an easy agreement when it comes to the 2024 millage rate.

In fact, the decision didn't come until most people were sleeping.

On the table during the Tuesday night meeting — a proposal from Mayor Jane Castor to raise the millage rate by one. This would increase property taxes for Tampa homeowners by about $20 a month.

Council members met Tuesday for the first of two hearings. Members took their time when it came to voting on a cap for the millage. Ultimately, they decided not to go forward with increasing the millage rate.

To start off the meeting, some council members shared their thoughts. Guido Maniscalco made it known from the start that he rejects a millage rate increase. Bill Carlson said his stance in the beginning was to keep it how it currently is — a 6.2 millage rate.

Luis Viera originally was on the side of voting against the mayor's proposal, but came up with an amendment to raise the current millage by point three. Charlie Miranda and Lynn Hurtak shared their thoughts on why it wasn't necessary to raise the millage at all.

On the other side of things, Alan Clendenin said he was keeping an open mind from the beginning. This is because he wants to improve infrastructure within the city with sidewalks and roads. Gwendolyn Henderson stated in the beginning it would be disingenuous to not approve the millage increase because she feels there needs to be more funding for housing.

A motion was made toward the end of the meeting to keep the current millage at 6.2 and then there was an amended motion to raise the current millage from 6.2 by point three.

Council members took a break around 11:30 p.m. to discuss those motions. It was nearly 12:30 a.m. when council finally passed a motion keep the current millage rate. Council members Henderson, Viera and Clendenin voted against the motion.

However, throughout the meeting questions were asked and opinions aired out. Dozens of people showed up to the meeting to share their opinion.

"Take the one mil, we need it," stated one man who supported Castor's millage increase.

On the other side, people took the stand to voice they don't believe it's necessary.

“We encourage city council to reject the increase," one Tampa resident stated at the meeting.

Many expressed they want to know exactly where the money is going because some felt more money needs to be allocated to housing.

"We need a bigger slice for housing, but we also need a bigger pie so the slice for housing can be as big as possible," one Tampa resident stated.

Other Tampa homeowners explained they can’t afford the increase in taxes.

“I’ve even considered moving out of the city of Tampa and I was born and raised here. That’s how bad [it is]," one Tampa homeowner said.

City officials explained, on a home value of around $280,000, it would cost a homeowner about $230 more a year. That's a price some council members found to be too high.

"When I look at this millage proposed as a 16 percent increase, double property insurance premiums, skyrocketing car insurance, high rates in Tampa, I just think it’s speaking another language," Viera said.

Other council members explained, they feel it’s a small price for homeowners to pay so others can benefit.

"These increases for others who probably may be making more, it may be $2,000 for someone, but nine out of ten times that person can afford it. I just don’t see this hurting our economy that much," Henderson said.

Mayor Jane Castor proposed the $1.92 billion dollar budget for 2024. This would allow for infrastructure improvements with roads and sidewalks, give more money to projects aimed at providing affordable housing, and would provide money for updates to parks and recreation.

There is also a certain amount of money allocated for Tampa police and Tampa firefighters. Councilman Viera voiced his concerns that there isn't enough money allocated for public services such as fire.

Fire officials showed up to the meeting to express they need more money to help improve their response times. Police officials echoed those concerns within their department as well. Staffing issues were brought up and some had concerns that the money allocated to each department didn't directly provide more staffing.

Some community members expressed they feel where the money is going needs to be adjusted.

"The money is there to do more, I think it needs to be reallocated," one Tampa resident stated.