Tampa police search for missing man

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man they say was last seen on FaceTime early Monday morning.
Officers say Kevin Lemaster is missing and possibly endangered.
He is driving a gray 2016 Mustang with Arkansas tag 577XAT, investigators say. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police.
Police say they do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing before he went missing.
