Tampa police search for missing man

Officers say Kevin Lemaster is missing and possibly endangered.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man they say was last seen on FaceTime early Monday morning.

He is driving a gray 2016 Mustang with Arkansas tag 577XAT, investigators say. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police.

Police say they do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing before he went missing.

Missing possibly endangered. Kevin Lemaster W/M, 5’10 180lbs last seen today around 0230am via facetime. Unknown what he is wearing but he is driving a gray 2016 Mustang bearing Arkansas tag 577XAT. pic.twitter.com/7O9oqh097A — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 10, 2021