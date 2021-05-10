x
Hillsborough County

Tampa police search for missing man

Officers say Kevin Lemaster is missing and possibly endangered.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man they say was last seen on FaceTime early Monday morning. 

Officers say Kevin Lemaster is missing and possibly endangered. 

He is driving a gray 2016 Mustang with Arkansas tag 577XAT, investigators say. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police. 

Police say they do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing before he went missing. 

