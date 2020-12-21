Have you seen Luis? Police searching for missing 75-year-old man

According to police, Luis Torres-Diaz is considered endangered due to being diagnosed with dementia.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a missing 75-year-old man they say is diagnosed with dementia.

According to police, Luis Torres-Diaz was last seen by his family this morning when he left to take a walk near the 3400 block of E. Powhatan Avenue but never returned.

In the past Torres-Diaz has been seen in or near gas stations in South and East Tampa. Officers say he only speaks Spanish.

Torres-Diaz is described as a 5 ft., 120-pound man with brown and gray hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. He is said to have last been seen wearing a green beanie, green t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and gray shoes.

According to police, Torres-Diaz is considered endangered due to being diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

