Have you seen James? Officers searching for missing Tampa man

Police say James Annan suffers from dementia.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a missing 71-year-old man who officers say wandered away from a hotel.

According to police, James Annan was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sheraton Suites on West Cypress Street.

Annan is described as a 5-foot, 3-inch man who weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and khaki pants.

Police say Annan also suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.