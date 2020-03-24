TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a man believed to have early-onset dementia, according to the Tampa Police Department.

David Bryant, 92, last was seen driving his silver 2012 Ford Taurus in the area of Pine Street and Dale Mabry Highway at about 6 p.m. Monday, police said.

The car has a Florida plate: 756-2QU.

It's believed he was wearing a yellow and gray checkered shirt with gray cotton pants and a light gray golfer-style hat.

Anyone with information on Bryant's whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

