TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a man believed to have early-onset dementia, according to the Tampa Police Department.
David Bryant, 92, last was seen driving his silver 2012 Ford Taurus in the area of Pine Street and Dale Mabry Highway at about 6 p.m. Monday, police said.
The car has a Florida plate: 756-2QU.
It's believed he was wearing a yellow and gray checkered shirt with gray cotton pants and a light gray golfer-style hat.
Anyone with information on Bryant's whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.
What other people are reading right now:
- MacDill Air Force Base declares emergency with 3 coronavirus cases
- Hillsborough County will consider curfew after rejecting stay-at-home order
- Florida stay-at-home order 'not advisable,' DeSantis says, issuing travel mandate
- Florida State Parks closed beginning March 23 to follow CDC guidelines
- "Hands...washing hands.." Neil Diamond posts coronavirus-themed version of 'Sweet Caroline'
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter