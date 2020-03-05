TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for missing 16-year-old Cheniya Jalinda Darnes.

She was reported missing Sunday morning, and it's believed she was in the area of Nebraska and Martin Luther King, according to the Tampa Police Department.

However, Darnes might be in the area of 15th and Martin Luther King, police said.

Darnes is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Police said it is believed she might hurt herself.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130 or 911.

