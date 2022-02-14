Have you seen Roslyn? Tampa police search for missing teen

Officers say she was last seen wearing "pajama-type" clothing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Roslyn? Officers with the Tampa Police Department are searching for the missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Roslyn Baldwin was reported missing Monday from her home near 114th and N. Nebraska avenues in Tampa.

Officers say there are "concerns for her well-being."

Baldwin is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing "pajama-type" clothing, according to police.