Have you seen Roslyn? Tampa police search for missing teen

Officers say she was last seen wearing "pajama-type" clothing.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Roslyn? Officers with the Tampa Police Department are searching for the missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Roslyn Baldwin was reported missing Monday from her home near 114th and N. Nebraska avenues in Tampa. 

Officers say there are "concerns for her well-being." 

Baldwin is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing "pajama-type" clothing, according to police.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

