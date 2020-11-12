x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Have you seen Luis? Police searching for missing teen

The Tampa Police Department says he is without his medication.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 19-year-old. 

Officers say Luis Fernandez was last seen Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Leroy St while wearing a black hoodie, black pants and his glasses.

The police department considers Fernandez endangered as he is said to not have his medicine with him. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 813-231-6130.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter