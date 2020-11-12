Have you seen Luis? Police searching for missing teen

The Tampa Police Department says he is without his medication.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

Officers say Luis Fernandez was last seen Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Leroy St while wearing a black hoodie, black pants and his glasses.

The police department considers Fernandez endangered as he is said to not have his medicine with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 813-231-6130.

#Missing/Endangered 19yo Luis Fernandez was wearing a black hoodie, black pants & his glasses when last seen early Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Leroy St. He does not have his medicine w him. Help us reunite him w family. If you see Luis, call 813.231.6130 pic.twitter.com/T36JY1v9XD — TampaPD (@TampaPD) December 11, 2020

