Have you seen Luis? Police searching for missing teen

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 19-year-old.
Officers say Luis Fernandez was last seen Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Leroy St while wearing a black hoodie, black pants and his glasses.
The police department considers Fernandez endangered as he is said to not have his medicine with him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 813-231-6130.
