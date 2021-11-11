Have you seen Siahna? Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman.
Deputies say Siahna Mc Murray was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Belmont Oaks Lane in Tampa.
Mc Murray could be driving a blue Honda Civic with a Florida license plate of KLTM68, according to a press release.
Mc Murray is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.