Have you seen Siahna? Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Siahna Mc Murray was last seen Thursday near Belmont Oaks Lane.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

Deputies say Siahna Mc Murray was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Belmont Oaks Lane in Tampa.

Mc Murray could be driving a blue Honda Civic with a Florida license plate of KLTM68, according to a press release.

Mc Murray is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.