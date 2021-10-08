Have you seen Laura? Deputies searching for missing 71-year-old woman

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Laura Brown is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, high blood pressure and diabetes.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 71-year-old woman.

Deputies say Laura Brown was last seen between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the Park Del Mar apartment complex where she lives.

The only other place the sheriff's office says she's been known to frequent is the Chevron at 19651 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

According to a press release, Brown is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, high blood pressure and diabetes. She was reported to last be seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and blue shoes.