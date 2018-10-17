TAMPA, Fla. -- Months after a 2-month-old baby died from cocaine exposure, his mother is being charged with his death.

Megan Rand, 34, faces one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Investigators say deputies responded early on April 24 to the family home in the area of 9700 Long Meadow Drive on a call of an unresponsive child.

Brennen Rand was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives who searched the home found drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug use, the news release states. The medical examiner's office concluded the baby's cause of death was found to be "diffuse pulmonary hemorrhage with hypothermia due to cocaine exposure."

Rand was booked Oct. 16 at the Orient Road Jail.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP