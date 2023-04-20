Tampa security guard recognized for stopping what police say could have been a mass shooting

A 44-year-old man, Michael Rudman, tried to get inside wearing a devil mask and armed with a loaded gun.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s an award Tampa Police rarely give out, the Medal of Valor.

One brave Tampa security guard who stopped a gunman from going into a nightclub back in March received this award with appreciation on Thursday.

Manuell "Manny" Resto said he doesn’t consider himself a hero, but rather a man who set out to do a job he was fit for.

On March 19, Resto was the security guard at Mons Venus Strip Club. A 44-year-old man, Michael Rudman, tried to get inside wearing a devil mask and was armed with a loaded gun.

"I wasn’t going to let him hurt all the people I cared about. I wasn’t going to let that happen," Resto stated... and he didn't. "I was at the right place, at the right time, with the right mindset."

Resto was pistol-whipped by Rudman, his toe was broken, but nothing stopped the veteran security guard from making sure Rudman didn’t get inside.

"I knew as soon as he drew that gun, I knew what he was going to do, it was automatic," Resto recalled.

Resto explained he knew he had to stop him.

"Honestly, I know why I was put on this earth, I know my purpose and I know the good and bad things prepped me for that situation," he explained.

Tampa Police awarded Resto with the Medal of Valor. Tampa police told 10 Tampa Bay, they have no recent record of giving out this award because it's extremely rare. It's the highest recognition a citizen can receive. It’s given to those who exhibit the highest level of heroism.

"I don’t feel like I’m a hero. I was protecting the people I care about and love," Resto stated. "I would do that for anyone out on the street. I have a big heart. I care about everyone. That’s how I am."

To the Tampa Police Department and every person in that nightclub, his actions represented heroism.

"It ended the way I wanted, no lives lost," Resto said.