Biking, scootering, busing — get around Tampa however you want with this new app

The city said Moovit is meant to allow "multimodal trip planning and HART mobile ticketing integration."

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are looking for volunteers to test out a new mobility app designed to help people get around the city however they want — via walking, biking, scootering, driving, riding the streetcar or riding the bus.

Launching Monday is the city's partnership with Moovit. The city said in a release that Moovit will offer more than just trip planning but will also "offer mobile ticketing for public transit, real-time arrival information and displays parking lots and park and ride locations."

The service is meant to allow "multimodal trip planning and HART mobile ticketing integration."

Right now, the city is looking for 200 people to participate in its pilot program testing the app and answer 3-question surveys in 30-day intervals over the next six months.

“The cost of travel, both financial and time cost, is going up across Tampa Bay,” Vik Bhide, city of Tampa Mobility Director said in a release. “With the Moovit app, the City of Tampa is trying to make it as easy as possible to get people where they need or want to go.”

Anyone looking to participate in the pilot program is asked to sign up by emailing MaaS@tampagov.net.

The city said Moovit works in the following way:

"Moovit users can enter their destination and the app will display Suggested Routes on how to arrive. Moovit’s trip planner uses a combination of eBikes, scooters, HART, TECO Line Streetcar System, ridesharing systems like Uber and Lyft, and personal vehicles and bicycles to suggest the most convenient routes."