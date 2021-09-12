Man wanted, accused of shooting woman inside Tampa motel room

People are asked to give Crime Stoppers a call if they know anything.

TAMPA, Fla. — The video may appear clear enough for someone to help police identify a man accused of shooting a woman inside her motel room.

A man was seen on surveillance video riding his bike up to the room door at 9408 Nebraska Ave. and stepping inside. According to the Tampa Police Department, he shot the woman before taking off.

They say she continues to recover at an area hospital and doesn't know the man's identity.