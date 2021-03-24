x
Police: Motorcyclist hit by train trying to race through safety gates

The rider was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a man is in the hospital this morning after he tried to race across a railroad crossing while the gates were coming down on his motorcycle. 

The Tampa Police Department said while the man was trying to cross the tracks at East Hillsborough Avenue, he hit one of the gates and lost control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle then fell and slid into the tracks as a train was coming, officers said. 

Police said the train's conductor saw the broken gate and the lights from the motorcycle so he and the train engineer hit the brakes. 

The bottom of the train hit the motorcyclist while he was on the tracks, police say. The rider was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

