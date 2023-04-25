Tampa's City Council runoff election is Tuesday

A runoff election was triggered when none of the candidates for the four district seats received more than 50% of the vote.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's time for voters to cast their ballots in the runoff election for several seats on Tampa's City Council.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Tampa and will remain open until 7 p.m. This runoff election will have four vacant city council seats up for grabs. All Tampa voters can vote for candidates in Districts 1, 2 and 3 while only residents living in the immediate area can vote for District 6.

Tampa leaders are reminding voters they need to go to their respective polling place in order to make sure their vote counts. Anyone unsure of their polling place can visit the Hillsborough County voting website by clicking here or by calling 813-744-5900.

District 1

Sonja Brookins

Alan Clendenin

District 2

Robin Lockett

Guido Maniscalco (District 6 at-large councilmember)

District 3

Janet Cruz

Lynn Hurtak (incumbent)

District 6

Charlie Miranda (District 2 at-large councilmember)

Hoyt Prindle III

"It's #ElectionDay for the 2023 City of Tampa Municipal Runoff Election," the City of Tampa tweeted Tuesday morning. "Polls are open and voters must vote no later than 7 pm today at their assigned precinct. Make your vote count!"

If you have a mail-in ballot that you weren't able to drop off before early voting ended, you'll need to get that dropped off at one of four election offices. You won't be able to drop off a mail-in ballot at your polling place; however, if you do want to vote on Election Day, you can have your mail ballot canceled. Click here for more information.