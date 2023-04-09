Police: 2 men hurt in Tampa shooting

Officers are still searching for the person responsible.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are investigating an early morning shooting that left two men hurt.

According to officers with the Tampa Police Department, they were called just after 3 a.m. to North Nebraska Avenue near South Castle Court. Maps reportedly show the club Teasers in that location.

When officers arrived, they said they found two men who'd been shot. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, the agency added.

Officers said they are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130 or by sharing a tip via Tip411.