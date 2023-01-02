1 person dead following 3-car crash in Tampa, FHP says

Troopers said the man was driving and didn't stop before colliding with two other vehicles.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Land O' Lakes was killed early Monday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue near Bearss Avenue in Tampa.

Troopers said the 54-year-old Land O' Lakes man was driving a van southbound on Nebraska Avenue in the right turn lane, just north of Bearss Avenue.

The driver of a pickup truck with a utility trailer attached was stopped in the right turn lane ahead of the van driver. Another driver was stopped in the right lane on Nebraska Avenue adjacent to the pickup truck, troopers explain.

FHP said the van driver failed to stop and collided with the rear of the pickup truck driver's trailer. The collision caused the van to overturn and crash into the rear of the other car.