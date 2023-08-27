Tampa's new sandbag machines improving efficiency ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

The city of Tampa has opened three sandbag-filling locations.

TAMPA, Fla. — Counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area have started opening up sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s arrival.

In some spots, you might still have to fill your own bags.

But in the city of Tampa, where they’ve now opened three sandbag filling locations, things are moving more efficiently than they had in the past thanks to a combination of manpower and machines.

John Gray was out at one of Tampa’s three sandbag locations as early as he could get there.

The nightmare and frustration of long lines ahead of past storms was still fresh in his memory.

“In years past, we would come down here and there would be a line half a mile down the road with people backed up trying to get sandbags. Go ahead and get them early,” Gray advised.

Part of that delay was from people scooping their own sand.

But after Hurricane Ian, the city of Tampa decided to stick a shovel in it and invested in a handful of automatic sandbag machines.

“It was a big difference, not having to stand here and wait while I'm stressing out anyway,” said Deborah Steele, who appreciated the efficiency.

After a raised bin is loaded with sand, a conveyor belt system distributes just the right amount of sand, filling a bag at a time.

It even has a tying mechanism that seals each bag up.

There's still lots of demand, and there are still some lines, but city workers say it's moving much faster.

“[The machine is good because of] the efficiency, the manpower, pimping out the bags [and taking] care of the community,” said Gary Willims, a city supervisor.

In addition to the sports complex location on South Himes north of Gandy Boulevard, the city has a machine at MacFarlane Park and a third at Al Barnes Park just north of Ybor City.

Most who stopped by say Idalia’s winds don’t concern them so much as flooding, which is why they wanted the sandbags.

“It was very fast. Everyone come and grab your bags,” said Janice Stealey.

The city has set aside 8 a.m. until noon specifically for elderly folks and others who might need an extra hand.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the sandbags are free to city residents with valid identification.

Workers say they’ll get there even earlier and use the machines to stockpile as many bags as possible.