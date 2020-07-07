Crystal-clear surveillance video captures man pulling gun, opening fire in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says he shot a food truck.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who surveillance video showed firing six rounds from a handgun on N Himes Avenue late last month in Tampa.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. on June 29.

Deputies say shortly thereafter, around 10 p.m., he fired another two rounds from a .40 caliber handgun at the nearby El Tacolgando food truck, located at 7001 N Himes Avenue.

Three workers were inside the food truck, but none of them were hurt -- even as rounds hit the truck itself.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shootings. But, they have released video and a description of the gunman.

He is described as a 25 to 30-year-old Hispanic man, who is about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighs 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt with black shorts, black Nike slides and a maroon hat.

Deputies say he was driving a black GMC Terrain Denali. If you recognize him, the sheriff's office asks you to call 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now: