Woman caught in middle a Tampa officer-involved shootout speaks on incident

Tampa police officers shot and killed a 33-year-old man after he used an assault rifle to shoot at them in the Seminole Heights area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple Tampa police officers shot and killed a 33-year-old man Monday evening in the Seminole Heights area.

Investigators said the suspect stabbed the mother of his children in front of them before he lead police on a dangerous chase that ended in gunfire.

It happened along North Florida Avenue near Euclid Avenue. Innocent bystanders got caught in between the shootout.

The suspect crashed into one car with two people inside and that's when a woman driving another car got caught in the middle of the shootout.

Sabrina Turner was driving to work along North Florida Avenue near Euclid Avenue when all of a sudden the car in front of hers came to a screeching stop.

Turner said she heard gunshots going off. She believes there could have been around 50 rounds fired.

"I’m like 'Oh my God, I’m going to die.' They’re shooting, they’re shooting and the whole time I’m like, 'Oh my God, I’m going to die," Turner recalled.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect was firing a stolen assault rifle at officers while they fired back. At this time, Turner was inside her car and ducking as low as she could. She thought she was going to get shot and die.

"So many shots were being fired all around the car. I was just thinking that I am going to die and I have kids, I have six kids at home," Turned said.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a news conference the suspect stabbed the mother of his kids in front of them several times earlier in the day. Investigators said the suspect took the kids and left the woman to bleed to death. She was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with the stabbing victim as she fights for her life right now and the children who witnessed this," Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Bercaw said the suspect took the kids to his brother’s house, where he left them and stole his brother’s assault rifle. The suspect led police on a chase, crashing into a car where Turner was then caught in the middle.

"I couldn’t count the number of shots, but it was nonstop. It sounded like fireworks continuously going off," Turner recalled.

Tampa police officers were able to pull her from her car in the middle of the gunfire and safely run her blocks away. Turner wasn't hurt nor were any other bystanders. All officers were also uninjured.

Police have not named the suspect as they are still notifying the family he died.