Tampa officer fires toward man accused of carrying weapon

No one was hurt during the encounter, according to police.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Police Department officer is on paid leave after firing his weapon toward a man said to have been carrying a firearm and who had made a motion toward his hip.

The shooting, which happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday outside the Roadway Inn on Busch Boulevard, left no one hurt, according to a department news release.

Police say the officer "feared for his life" as DeAngelo Marino, 26, quickly motioned to his waistband.

Officers responded to the hotel on a complaint that a man, identified as Marino, with a gun was following him over an ongoing dispute, the department said in a release. Upon locating him, the officers "gave verbal commands" before he hid behind a tree and made what police said was a sudden motion.

A short chase ensued following the shooting, and officers were able to arrest Marino in a nearby neighborhood. He faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

Marino's firearm reportedly was found later near the hotel.

Police say he previously was arrested and had a warrant for failure to appear resisting arrest. He is booked in the Orient Road Jail.

Tampa police did not name the officer who fired his weapon but said he has no previous use of force incidents and had been employed since 2016.

"At the end of the day, I am grateful that nobody was injured as a result of this incident," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "This is just another example of the dangers officers face every day on the job in their mission to protect our community.