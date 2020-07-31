x
Tampa police officer shot in line of duty

The officer's injuries are non-life threatening and the alleged shooter is in custody.
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was shot Thursday evening.

Detectives say alleged shooter is in custody and the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

This is an evolving situation and details are still being collected.

Hillsborough Ave is closed in both directions between 40th St and 43rd St.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

