Tampa Old City Hall to light up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE if you need help.

TAMPA, Fla. — Old City Hall will be aglow in purple Friday night for an important reminder: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and help is available.

More than one in three women and one in four men in the U.S. will experience rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

And in the past year, the organization says one in 10 high school students have experienced some sort of physical violence from a partner.

The month of October has been recognized since 1987 to help raise awareness of domestic violence. Since then, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says, there's been great effort "to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals."

But the work continues.

If you are looking for support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay also is available. They can be reached by calling 211.