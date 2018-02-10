TAMPA, Fla. -- Leo Rodgers likes to joke with people who ask him how he lost his left leg.

“I tell them my dog ate it,” he said with a sly grin. “This vicious dog ate it.”

The real reason is no laughing matter.

In 2007, at the age of 23, Rodgers lost control of his motorcycle on Fowler Avenue in Tampa. The result of the crash left him with injuries that necessitated the amputation of his leg.

“Just out there being a little careless. Doing wheelies,” he said.

The need for speed led him to live life on two wheels before the accident. His love for that life is what has kept him in motion post-crash.

Rodgers, who come Dec. 1 will be 11 years removed from that near-deadly crash, now rides his bicycle to and from work each morning. He has spent the last three years working at City Bike Tampa downtown repairing, selling, and spending all his time with a slower version of his first two-wheeled love.

“It’s peace,” he said.

Customers routinely ask Rodgers how he came to be the one-legged bike racer.

“It’s a least once per day,” said City Bike co-worker, Austin Loper. “They ask how he rides.”

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Now, he rides a few miles each day. People stop and watch as he pedals down the road using only his right leg.

“I’m amazed, too, because I’ve never seen him slow down and balanced the bike like that,” said a neighbor.

Leo finds happiness on two wheels. The chance to impact people through his experience and remind them to be safe while on the road is his top priority.

“It’s definitely impressive and encouraging. I can also understand how you adapt to what you’ve got,” said Loper. “He’s got high spirits for sure. He has a positive outlook on everything so no matter what, you’re not going to take him down."

Loper calls Rodgers “pretty quick” on one leg. That will come in handy as Rodgers continues to pursue a goal of becoming a Paralympic athlete in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP