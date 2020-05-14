Tampa parks, public pools to reopen Saturday

Certain areas in the parks will still be restricted. Pools must meet pre-set regulations.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting May 16, city of Tampa residents will be allowed to visit all parks and take a dip in any of the city's eight public pools.

In a news release, the city said the following park amenities are available for use, as long as people are in groups smaller than 10 and are abiding by social distancing guidelines :

Open outdoor spaces

Kayak and canoe launches

Tennis, pickleball, handball, and racquetball courts (maximum of two people per court)

Disc golf courses

Walking trails

Skate parks

Athletic fields- must be reserved at (813) 731-9432

Restrooms

Certain areas in the park, like playgrounds, picnic shelters, outdoor exercise equipment, splash pads and courts will remain closed.

The following pools will also be opened Saturday for lap swimming only and by appointment. Swimmers must abide by social distancing.

· Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616

· Cuscaden, 2900 N 15th St, 33605

· Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603

· Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603

· Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629

· Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607

· Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr, 33606

· Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604

To make an appointment, swimmers are asked to call the specific pool. Day-of appointments lasting one hour are all that will be approved.

To find a pool's number click here.