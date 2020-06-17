Tampa pastors, law enforcement and city leaders address systemic racism

Faith leaders say if we are to get to the root of the unrest, those in power must be willing to take action to fight bias in discrimination.

TAMPA, Fla. — The racial tension that’s swelled nationwide amid backlash over George Floyd’s death brought faith leaders, law enforcement and the city’s top officials together this week for an open conversation about addressing systemic racism.

In attendance were numerous pastors from the African American community, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, State Attorney Andrew Warren, City Council Chairman Guido Maniscalco and Mayor Jane Castor.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, Mayor Jane Castor said of the meeting:

"In order for systemic change to happen, we have to start by having these important conversations—and that means bringing everyone to the table. I want our community to know that we hear you, we see your pain, and we want to be the change here in Tampa.

"I was grateful for this opportunity to hear from some of our faith leaders, and reflect on how we can make positive changes as a city, as a community and as a country to fight racial injustice."

Pastor Christopher Harris of Crossover Church on Fowler Avenue said the conversation went beyond problems in law enforcement and into ways to address institutional racism in the community.

Education, housing, economics and jobs are all areas that the African American population in Tampa have struggled with. He said if we are to get to the root of the unrest, those in power must be willing to take action to fight bias in discrimination in these areas as well.

