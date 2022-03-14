Tampa General Hospital patients set sail on the Impossible Dream

The 60-foot catamaran offers sails to people with disabilities.

TAMPA, Fla — The Impossible Dream set sail Monday from the Tampa Convention Center with a group of Tampa General Hospital patients.

Around 2 p.m., patients and their loved ones boarded the 60-foot, universally-designed catamaran that is wheelchair accessible. Aboard, they took a two-hour ride on Tampa Bay.

The boat allows people living with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of being out on the water, a spokesperson from TGH said.

The Impossible Dream has been operating since 2013. Just last year, the nonprofit provided sailing experiences to more than 1,000 people with disabilities and their loved ones. Former President George H. W. Bush has even sailed aboard the wheelchair-accessible vessel.